"The best way to predict the future, is to help create it." The issue we face today is not voter fraud, it is voter apathy. Our future, on many levels, is being "created" or influenced by a majority of the minority. In our most recent primary election the state had a 38% voter turnout and Gallatin County had 31%. Why is that? The critical fact is that voter apathy and non-participation in elections is a major threat to our democracy, and our future.
We need good thinking people from both parties in our state legislature and federal congress, as well as all other elected positions. All voters, Republican, Democrat, and Independent need to research issues and candidates and vote to put the most logical thinking person in an elected position. This speaks to the concept of free and open primary elections. All voters could vote for the person they feel will best serve.
Do we want people governing who are “representative for,” which means they represent only their own and other’s ideological views. Or do we want people who are "representative of,” which means they will represent the vast majority of their constituents in a thoughtful and collaborative way to make informed decisions.
With the general election approaching I would like to challenge the eligible registered voters in Gallatin County, and the State, to achieve an 80% voter turnout. We need to have every election result in candidates voted in by a majority of the majority. This hopefully would give all voters, and candidates, resolve in that whatever the results are in their election run, the end result is a vote of a majority of the majority, which is critical to a well-functioning democracy. This is an essential element for all of us to help create the future we want.
Gary Lusin
Belgrade
