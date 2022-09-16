Let the news come to you

"The best way to predict the future, is to help create it." The issue we face today is not voter fraud, it is voter apathy. Our future, on many levels, is being "created" or influenced by a majority of the minority. In our most recent primary election the state had a 38% voter turnout and Gallatin County had 31%. Why is that? The critical fact is that voter apathy and non-participation in elections is a major threat to our democracy, and our future.

We need good thinking people from both parties in our state legislature and federal congress, as well as all other elected positions. All voters, Republican, Democrat, and Independent need to research issues and candidates and vote to put the most logical thinking person in an elected position. This speaks to the concept of free and open primary elections. All voters could vote for the person they feel will best serve.

Do we want people governing who are “representative for,” which means they represent only their own and other’s ideological views. Or do we want people who are "representative of,” which means they will represent the vast majority of their constituents in a thoughtful and collaborative way to make informed decisions.

