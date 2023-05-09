Let the news come to you

The Montana Republican Legislature’s actions resulting in repressive legislation targeting and persecuting trans people, banning books, interfering in private health care decisions, and silencing a Missoula legislator are un-American, anti-democracy, and anti-freedom. These are the actions of an authoritarian dictatorship, unworthy of a free society, answerable only to an extreme far-right agenda, while unresponsive to the true needs of this state and its citizens.

The Montana Republican Party purged one of our more distinguished state Republicans, Marc Racicot, who once chaired the Republican National Committee, for speaking out against his own party’s abuses, as he had every right to do. Such a move is reminiscent of Stalinism, and the tactics of other totalitarian regimes in cases where party members are purged when they fail to pass ideological purity tests.

This is not the Republican Party your grandmother voted for. All across the nation, in states such as Texas, Tennessee, and Florida as well as Montana, Republican state legislatures are engaged in similar purges and repressive tactics and legislation. The “Greatest Generation” sacrificed some 239,000 of their own men and women during World War II to defeat fascism and Imperial Japan’s right wing military dictatorship. It is an irony of history that so many of their sons and daughters have dishonored those sacrifices by embracing right wing authoritarianism in this country.

