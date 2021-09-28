Support Local Journalism


Thank you Gov. Gianforte and Republicans in the State Legislature for putting Montana in the top 10 states with the greatest COVID-19 increase in the last week!

You seem to think you can provide medical advice better than those who have a medical license.  Montana now ranks No. 2 in hospitalizations per 100,000 people and 20th in the number of deaths. You continue to favor sickness and death over prevention and good health. What arrogance and incompetence. Is your quest for power and control worth the loss of life of our citizens?

Voters, remember this. 

Kathryn Allen, PhD

Bozeman

Letter Policy

