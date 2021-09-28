Letter to the editor: Voters must remember GOP's handling of COVID-19 Kathryn Allen, PhD Sep 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank you Gov. Gianforte and Republicans in the State Legislature for putting Montana in the top 10 states with the greatest COVID-19 increase in the last week!You seem to think you can provide medical advice better than those who have a medical license. Montana now ranks No. 2 in hospitalizations per 100,000 people and 20th in the number of deaths. You continue to favor sickness and death over prevention and good health. What arrogance and incompetence. Is your quest for power and control worth the loss of life of our citizens? Voters, remember this. Kathryn Allen, PhDBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republicans Gianforte Montana Politics Voter Incompetence Handling Arrogance Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Cunningham the best choice for Bozeman mayor Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Call the Legislature back, do the right thing Posted: 12 a.m. Three Yellowstone National Park wolves killed in Montana Posted: 6 p.m. Montana Legislature clawing back co-equal status Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back