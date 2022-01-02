Letter to the editor: Voters must push Democrats out in the next election Dan Klusmann Jan 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Democrats double down on stupid at every turn in order to convert our country into a third world hell hole. They've put criminal rights above victim rights resulting in huge increases in crime. They break our laws by inviting millions of unvetted people from 130 countries to walk right in while making the Mexican drug cartels rich.Their fiscal ignorance on inflation is costing families an average of $35,000 in extra expenses in 2021. They proved big government incompetence as billions of dollars in unemployment fraud has been recorded with 70% of the stolen money estimated to have left the country ending up in criminal syndicates in China, Nigeria and Russia.They exchanged ENERGY independence for higher gas and heating prices in the name of a boogeyman they call climate change. (U.S. fuel is cleaner than what they now import from OPEC.) They pass a bill filled with 90% socialist wishes rather than addressing real infrastructure. Their “tax the rich” campaign has proven to be a pipe dream where the figures just don’t add up! COVID-19 required massive government spending so rather than cutting expenses the Dems chose to introduce a massive new spending bill that will increase debt by another $3T. 37,000 health care workers in New York alone are fired for not getting vaccinated while millions of unvaccinated illegals are welcomed into our country! There's no real government push for better testing or treatments for Covid. And on the abortion front, liberal Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor compared aborted babies to brain-dead people despite having no evidence these babies are Democrats!And the most inept foreign policy decision in our history has led to horrific suffering and international condemnation. Next election please show them that "stupid” needs to end! Dan KlusmannBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Democrat Politics Economics Sotomayor Country Right Election Third World Push Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Jefferson Davis' name shouldn't be on our maps Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Remembering the impact of Martin Luther King Jr. Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman dispensaries open to customers on the first day of legal recreational cannabis sales Posted: 6 p.m. Elk numbers central, but not only consideration in new Montana management plan Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Montana spends at least $119K in legal costs defending law from 2021 session Posted: Jan. 1, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will Montana State's football team win the national championship? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back