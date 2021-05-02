To get a COVID vaccine, you are required to provide the following information: identification (Social Security card, passport or Driver’s License), full name, address, phone number, date of birth, and insurance. For an appointment online, you also provide personal medical information and your email.
After your vaccine(s), you receive an “I’m Vaccinated” ID card with your name, vaccine date, vaccine location, and type of vaccine. This information is stored in a database to track vaccination efficacy, numbers and demographics. And may be required for travel, with other “Show your papers” proof to access businesses, schools, and public events) being considered.
You need a valid ID to get a driver’s license and passport; to board an airplane or pick up tickets for a sporting event; to purchase cigarettes or alcohol; to open a bank account or cash a check; to rent or purchase a home; for medical insurance; and to get government assistance, from unemployment to welfare and food stamps.
However, in order to vote, a simple ID card as proof of your American citizenship and correct precinct, is deemed racist and oppressive.
A simple ID card to vote vs. all of the personal information to get vaccinated.
Vaccination (and mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing), is “American.” If you don’t, you are shameful, selfish and “un-American.”
Yet, you are shameful, selfish, “un-American” AND RACIST to expect integrity in our elections: identification, ballot verification, accurate voter rolls, election dates.
“Amazing” how fast vaccination requirement and tracking systems were in place! Yet how “difficult” it is to require identification to vote — every two to four years. We have resources and time between elections to help others register to vote, request an absentee ballot or get them to the polls on Election Day.
Messaging serves the agenda.