Because we have grown into a “small urbanized area”, the law now requires us to use a governmental entity, rather than The Human Resources Development Council, to receive federal funding for our Streamline bus and Galavan paratransit service. The ballots that have just arrived in our mail allow us to make the necessary change by voting yes to form the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (GVUTD). The GVUTD will allow us to maintain our current level of Streamline/Galavan services at no extra cost to taxpayers. As the Chronicle Editorial Board recently observed, “Supporting it should be a no-brainer.”
Everyone I know would agree. I have health issues that can suddenly arise, making it difficult or impossible for me to drive. Thanks to Galavan, I have a safety net that allows me to live independently in my own home, knowing that I can get to my doctor appointments. My son has disabilities and is unable to drive. With Streamline he can get to art classes at the Emerson. As the cost of housing continues to rise, many of the people we know are now depending on the bus to get to work. Even people who don’t use the Streamline/Galavan services support the formation of the GVUTD. They know public transportation helps reduce our growing traffic problem and the pollution it brings.
Please vote yes to the formation of the GVUTD and keep our Streamline/Galavan services running.
Anne D. Schumacher
Bozeman
