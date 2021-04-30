Belgrade schools are having an election on May 4. There are several parts to it I want to address.
The elementary operational levy is too many things. We must fund our schools, period.
My concern is the defunding of the extra-curricular activities, such as speech, drama, orchestra, band and sports.
I have listened to the middle school kids working in the orchestra, every day. They have become such very good musicians this year, I enjoy listening to them.
The number of violins and basses and guitars being carried it wonderful.
I have watched their plays; they are good and really love it. When there were tryouts earlier this month, lots and lots tried out.
Sports are very important to them. They love competition.
Of course, school is for learning the ABCs. It’s also for their growth as human beings. Joy is a major part of life. Our kids get joy from the things that are threatened if this fails.
Smaller classrooms is something we need, to help them learn. Computers and other equipment keeps them in the loop.
And we are very short of help. This will raise wages. Almost all jobs, in Belgrade, have higher starting wages.
I am retiring. This levy won’t give me better pay. There must be enough people to keep eyes on the kids, for their safety. They do make decisions that aren’t safe for them or others.
Please vote to allow them the best education we can give them!
They are the future of our world.