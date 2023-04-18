Every human has a need for transportation. That need varies from person to person, lifestyle to lifestyle. In Bozeman, and especially on campus, we often have a need to travel farther than is practical by walking. Some bike, some are privileged enough to own their own reliable vehicles. But for many, the best option for getting around is public transit. And here in Bozeman, public transportation begins and ends with the Streamline bus. The Streamline is a zero-fare bus, which means all of its funding comes from state and federal transportation budgets.
The 2020 census redefined Bozeman as a “small urban area” which affects our budget and how public services are funded. When these changes go into effect, we may lose some or all of the budget. The best way to prevent this is to form an Urban Transportation District (UTD). A UTD would allow the bus line not only to remain fully funded, but it would also have more ability to travel outside Bozeman’s city limits. This means it would be able to serve Belgrade, Livingston, Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, and more underserved growing communities. There is no cost to form an Urban Transportation District; in fact, you won’t even be taxed additionally unless the public votes in a separate election to allow it.
There are plenty of good reasons to vote for this new UTD, and you’ll have the opportunity to. This vote will appear on the ballot for the school district elections May 2nd. Mail ballots will appear mid-April, bearing the words “Shall the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District be created?” Vote yes for the Urban Transportation District to allow the Streamline Bus Service to keep serving your community.
Makayla DeLange
Bozeman
