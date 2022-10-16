The difference between Zinke and Tranel is huge. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to see what’s happened to our country since we have a Democratic House of Representatives and Joe Biden signed all the executive orders to reverse Trump’s accomplishments. It just takes a quick look around to see the direction we have taken.
This election couldn’t be more important. Changes that defy common sense happening right before our eyes. But, the only way things can change is for us to vote for change and not send another Democrat to the House.
It’s important for our children. Zinke will fight for parental rights in education. Every time you go to the grocery store or fill up your tank of gas, remember what the prices were before massive Democratic overspending caused rampant inflation.
If you don’t like these changes and so many others, you need to show up at the polls and vote for Ryan Zinke so we can ensure a Republican Congress that will bring things back to the way they were. Remember that third-party votes are really a vote for liberal Democrat policies. Please vote and fight for change to get our country back on track.
Lynn Gapton
Bozeman
