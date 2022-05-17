With the potential overturn of Roe v. Wade, there are many states that will move towards imposing further restrictions on abortion or banning abortion altogether. At the same time, we have states that are taking action to enshrine the right to abortion in their state constitutions. While Montana is one of the states that recognizes a person’s right to privacy, our current attorney general and many of our current Republican legislators are working to overturn that right to privacy and freedom that exists in our Montana Constitution.
If Roe is overturned, we will face a country of first and second class states. Many of the Republican-led states will prohibit abortion while many of the Democratic-led states will allow it. Research has shown clearly that states that have the most restrictive access to women’s health care also have the lowest ratings for maternal and child health. For instance, South Carolina has every type of abortion restriction that a state can currently have. They also boast high rates of maternal mortality, women with no primary health care provider, child mortality, teen births and children with health problems. This shows the lie — that these restrictions are being made in the interest of women and children.
These poor outcomes are a result of the voting habits of the same legislators that restrict abortion. They also vote against child health care coverage, Medicaid expansion, early childhood education, childcare assistance, medically accurate sexual health education and other measures that would help families to thrive. I don’t want to see Montana turn into a state full of destitute, unhealthy families.
We know what helps young families. You know what would help the young families you know. It’s not this type of legislation. Your vote this November matters. Please vote for the health of Montana families.
