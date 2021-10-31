Support Local Journalism


I urge voters to vote no on Gallatin County's bond request. With property valuations up, on average, 30% this year, all taxing authorities should be awash in revenue.

But, more importantly, until the county begins to protect homeowners, farmers, and wildlife from ill-advised development, it hasn't earned a penny of my property taxes, let alone more money.

As a long time elected official and former mayor, it pains me to go public with this statement, but what the county government has allowed to happen in Gallatin Gateway is inexcusable. Sadly, Gateway has been sacrificed for the exclusive growth in Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club.

Yeah, I'm not a happy camper.

Rob Sisson

Gallatin Gateway

