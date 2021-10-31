Letter to the editor: Vote down Gallatin County's courts building bond Rob Sisson Oct 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I urge voters to vote no on Gallatin County's bond request. With property valuations up, on average, 30% this year, all taxing authorities should be awash in revenue.But, more importantly, until the county begins to protect homeowners, farmers, and wildlife from ill-advised development, it hasn't earned a penny of my property taxes, let alone more money. As a long time elected official and former mayor, it pains me to go public with this statement, but what the county government has allowed to happen in Gallatin Gateway is inexcusable. Sadly, Gateway has been sacrificed for the exclusive growth in Big Sky and the Yellowstone Club.Yeah, I'm not a happy camper. Rob SissonGallatin Gateway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gallatin County County Voter Politics Economics Gallatin Gateway Bond Elected Official Penny Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Mennenga, Jay Warren Posted: 42 minutes ago. Editorial: Bozeman School Board faces its most important task Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Nothing is more powerful than your vote, so use it Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Housing levy isn't the right fix for city of Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Pomeroy has served us well, deserves our vote Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back