If our democracy is to survive voters must vote based on truth.
Global climate change is real it is manmade and it threatens the futures of all people indeed all life on earth. The estimated cost of climate change in destruction from increasing severity of drought, fires, hurricanes, floods etc. is increasing and will reach $2 trillion annually in the US alone by the end of the century if we do not join together to fight it. The first step is to elect representatives who will govern based on reality. If you elect Republicans who deny climate change for their benefit now at the cost of the future for all of us you make it impossible to deal effectively with this enormous threat.
Donald Trump lost the 2020 election. There was no widespread voter fraud. GOP candidates running nationally and locally in Montana still deny these results. If you vote for candidates that assert that the 2020 election was actually won by Trump you will be putting into office candidates that value their side winning over truth. You risk our country by electing people are willing to cheat, lie and stir up violence to win.
Nike Stevens
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.