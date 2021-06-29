Here in Gallatin County, volunteers are using their time and talents to solve some of the toughest challenges facing our communities.
Those challenges include mental health issues, substance misuse, homelessness, youth health and behavior, impaired driving, and human trafficking.
So how can you get involved as a volunteer and make a difference?
Start by taking a closer look at who is providing education, networking opportunities, and public advocacy in Gallatin County.
• The Gallatin County Mental Health Local Advisory Council is a coalition of community members interested in assessing, planning, and strengthening public mental health services in our community.
• The Greater Gallatin Homeless Action Coalition is a community network of concerned citizens and service providers working together to actively prevent and end homelessness in the Greater Gallatin Area.
• Gallatin County Communities That Care came together to address community issues such as underage drinking, tobacco use, access to firearms, and more to encourage our youth to excel and thrive in Gallatin County.
• Bozeman Elks Lodge #463 Drug Awareness Committee provides teens with facts from the Elks Teen Zone that engages them in critical thinking about how drugs affect their lives.
• Greater Gallatin United Way is committed to engaging businesses to make an impact in our community through corporate volunteerism.
• Gallatin County DUI Task Force is a citizens group appointed by the County Commissioners to develop and/or fund public education, awareness, and enforcement projects to reduce the number of alcohol and/or drug related crashes and deaths.
• Gallatin County Human Trafficking Task Force Protection Committee is proactively addressing the issue of human trafficking in Gallatin County.
As Margaret Mead said: "Never doubt that a small group of committed people can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has."