Letter to the editor: Viruses were the very first hunters and predators Robert Lindstrom Aug 26, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Viruses are there at the beginning of life on planet Earth, contributing the genetic component, to the great symbiosis; spontaneous self organization of advanced cellular life from organic molecules.Not considered to be alive, the virus consists of a few genes, surrounded by a protein coat. All it can do is randomly float around in the milieu. The protective protein coat includes the spike protein, like a harpoon, allowing attachment to a living cell. Once inside, the viral genes take over, and eat the cell, replicating itself exponentially. The virus was the very first hunter/predator.A few billion years later, the virus remains the most successful predator of humans, killing more people than all the wars combined. Each new victim, with his own inventory of flu or cold virus, a Petri dish of experimentation, and transformation, driving the advance of evolution into even newer species. This new delta coronavirus is presented to you by your close neighbors or even family members; it happened in our neighborhood at Hebgen Lake. Remember, at 95% efficacy, 5% of vaccinated people, will still get the delta variant. It is hunting you!Thank God for the recent rains and miracle vaccines! Robert LindstromHebgen Lake Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Virus Coronavirus Biology Medicine Hydrography Zoology Microbiology Delta Coat Hunter Protein Cell Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: The Bozeman Symphony is a true community orchestra Posted: 12 a.m. First show at Bozeman's new music venue canceled for COVID-19; venue plans open house instead Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Montana OKs emergency haying and grazing on more wildlife management areas Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: A response to the Chronicle's Vietnamese food truck article Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Letter to the editor: Letter-writer should search for useful solutions Posted: Aug. 25, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back