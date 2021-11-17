Letter to the editor: Viewing society through the lens of racial disparity Katy Osterloth Nov 17, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am writing in reference to a letter in the Oct. 1 paper. The letter writer comes dangerously close to explaining why we must study the “racial dogmas of the day.” He writes that we must consider the importance of family structure to our young people’s success. I agree! It takes many factors to maintain a long term healthy, happy marriage. The added stresses of trauma, mental illness, substance use, incarceration, poverty and poor health put enormous strain on marriages and on the children within. These stresses are far more likely to occur to people of non-white race in our country.In order to seek help with these difficulties one needs to have health care access, money for help, time off for self-care activities and a stable income and living situation. These things are harder to come by for those in minority groups. In the U.S. 13% of the population is Black, whereas 34% of the male prison population is Black. In fact, all non-whites are incarcerated at higher rates than whites. According to U.S. census data, the poverty rate for Black people is 18.8%, Indigenous peoples is 25% and Hispanics 15.7%. This versus just 7.3% for non-Hispanic whites. According to the NIH Blacks and Hispanics are less likely than whites to have health insurance coverage and black women are more likely than their white counterparts to experience marital instability. Black, Hispanic and Indigenous children have higher incidences of adverse childhood events than white children — factors that influence everything from long term health to our health seeking behaviors.Unless the writer is suggesting there is something intrinsic in other races that makes them at these disadvantages, then there is something deeper at work here. This is why we must study our society through the lens of racial disparity. Katy OsterlothBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hispanic White Poor Health Ethnology Economics Sociology Society Incarceration Letter Writer Poverty Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Montana conservatives must stand up for democracy Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Support your local renewable energy professionals Posted: 12 a.m. Town & Country Foods buys Heebs Fresh Market Posted: 5:45 p.m. Montana not paying enough to provide in-state mental health services for youth, providers say Posted: Nov. 16, 2021 Tester cheers signing of infrastructure bill Posted: Nov. 16, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back