In these times of discord and a refusal to engage in respectful communication, many of us want/demand to enact change. I would contend that although not perfect, Bozeman is an incredible environment composed of people who are by and large willing to engage in civil conversations and allow all others to live in the manner they choose.
Yes, there are some who are strident and unyielding, and some that are totally silent. These are the few not the majority. I grow tired of politicians who base decisions on the few people who have time to go to meetings or send emails in bulk where it is easy to create inflammatory accusations, of any type, aimed at others.
What happened to our public officials who used to come to events, to our neighborhoods and ask for our opinions? I bring all of this up as Bozeman searches for a new police chief.
Jim Veltkamp is not a politician, but a man respected by his peers and a true leader. He treats everyone as a Montanan regardless of race, creed, denomination or social gender. Although the ultimate gentleman, he is also able to take command in challenging times and ensure the safety of all of us. I feel it would be wrong and sad for this city to bring in an outsider to Bozeman to run our police department. We live in a civil environment and which Jim has dedicated his adult life to help create and manage.
Jim Veltkamp is the right person to lead our police force. I would urge the city to fight the notion that we need radical change. Jim is stable, smart, a great leader and has a vision to manage in these challenging times to maintain the way of life we have all come to love and cherish.
