I just saw a headline "COVID-19 set to overtake 1918 Spanish flu as deadliest disease in American history."

I can relate to that: My father was orphaned during that pandemic in about 1921.

There are no medical records for that period in North Dakota, but they exist for South Dakota, only about 15 miles south of the farm. The "1919 epidemic" did not stop during that year. In about 1921 my father lost his mother, his father and one sister.

That virus pandemic continued to kill people years after it was recognized. They did not have COVID-19 vaccines in those days. A huge number of people died.

Now we have vaccines for our current pandemic.

If you have not done so already, get the shot!

Steve Hample

Bozeman

