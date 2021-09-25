Letter to the editor: Vaccines can help end this, please get the shot Steve Hample Sep 25, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I just saw a headline "COVID-19 set to overtake 1918 Spanish flu as deadliest disease in American history."I can relate to that: My father was orphaned during that pandemic in about 1921.There are no medical records for that period in North Dakota, but they exist for South Dakota, only about 15 miles south of the farm. The "1919 epidemic" did not stop during that year. In about 1921 my father lost his mother, his father and one sister. That virus pandemic continued to kill people years after it was recognized. They did not have COVID-19 vaccines in those days. A huge number of people died.Now we have vaccines for our current pandemic.If you have not done so already, get the shot! Steve HampleBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pandemic Vaccine Medical Record Medicine Epidemic Shot Headline Flu Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Forest management can do good things for wildlife Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Corporate taxes a misguided way to raise revenue Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham motivated by community-first ideals Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Montana's wolves need more stringent protection Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County sees COVID-19 case loads as high as winter surge Posted: 6 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back