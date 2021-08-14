Letter to the editor: Vaccinations protect our kids, seniors and caregivers Sally Stephenson Aug 14, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am a newly retired 41-year nurse. Upon my retirement, I experienced a weight lifted from my shoulders. I am no longer responsible for caring for very sick patients and worrying with their families. COVID-19 has brought many sick people to our unit in the past year. I am no longer watching people struggling for their lives, isolated from their friends and families because of COVID-19.I now think of my former coworkers. They are dedicated, smart, hard-working, caring people, who continue to give the best of themselves to help patients return to their lives. Health care work has its cost, and I worry about the toll this past year has had on my former colleagues. COVID-19 has brought extra weight to their shoulders. Vaccinations might have prevented so much suffering. My 91-year old father lives in assisted living. He just went through his second round of "lockdown" and frequent COVID-19 testing, (second lockdown in 4 months) because a caregiver in his facility was not vaccinated and got COVID-19. This caregiver potentially exposed many seniors and put them through unneeded isolation. Sadly, a resident took their own life during this isolation time. I ask myself, who would ever purposely put our seniors and other vulnerable individuals through this by choosing not to get vaccinated?To all of you who care about our seniors, our kids, our caregivers and each other, thank you for getting your COVID-19 vaccine. Sally StephensonBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Caregiver Vaccination Work Immunology Welfare Medicine Senior Health Care Coworker Kid Patient Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Simkins, Georgia Jean Williams Posted: 26 minutes ago. Sullivan, Peggy Posted: 26 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Newcomers should learn the culture, become Montanans Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Property taxes could price seniors out of the valley Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: GOP turning Montana into the 'Least Best Place' Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you concerned about the surge in COVD-19 cases? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back