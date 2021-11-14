Support Local Journalism


As a licensed, college educated medical professional for over 50 years, I am amazed the reaction to a worldwide pandemic in America. When will Americans realize if the response to the pandemic were swift and decisive, thousands of lives would have been saved. By not being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines, more mutations of the COVID-19 versions are allowed to spread.

The vaccines, developed during the Trump administration, used a wealth of knowledge developed over many years. Initially, masks were not recommended for all because personal protective equipment was not in ready supply. We needed to protect our medical workers being most exposed at that time. As medical professionals studied and learned more, we understood the nature of respiratory spread with COVID-19.

Vaccinations are not new. Vaccinations are a standard of care. The dangers of infection far outweigh the risk of taking the vaccines. Making vaccines a issue of freedom over the public health is small minded, selfish and serving. Americans have died and will continue to suffer due to the political aspects of COVID-19 that should never have been expressed by politicians. Alternative facts have taken our country. We need to recognize fact from fiction.

I see Americans who have never earned their freedoms abuse their rights by not practicing safe practices. Those that do not get vaccinated, expose health care workers to serious illness and spread new variants rather than stop the spread. Wearing a mask, although such a small act, really helps prevent viral spread. How small minded not to wear one to protect oneself and others. As long as COVID-19 or other viruses are in the world, we need to do our best to prevent infections. Stupidity kills.

Katherine Vogel

Bozeman

