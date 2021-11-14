Letter to the editor: Vaccination shouldn't be seen as an issue of freedom Katherine Vogel Nov 14, 2021 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As a licensed, college educated medical professional for over 50 years, I am amazed the reaction to a worldwide pandemic in America. When will Americans realize if the response to the pandemic were swift and decisive, thousands of lives would have been saved. By not being vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines, more mutations of the COVID-19 versions are allowed to spread.The vaccines, developed during the Trump administration, used a wealth of knowledge developed over many years. Initially, masks were not recommended for all because personal protective equipment was not in ready supply. We needed to protect our medical workers being most exposed at that time. As medical professionals studied and learned more, we understood the nature of respiratory spread with COVID-19. Vaccinations are not new. Vaccinations are a standard of care. The dangers of infection far outweigh the risk of taking the vaccines. Making vaccines a issue of freedom over the public health is small minded, selfish and serving. Americans have died and will continue to suffer due to the political aspects of COVID-19 that should never have been expressed by politicians. Alternative facts have taken our country. We need to recognize fact from fiction.I see Americans who have never earned their freedoms abuse their rights by not practicing safe practices. Those that do not get vaccinated, expose health care workers to serious illness and spread new variants rather than stop the spread. Wearing a mask, although such a small act, really helps prevent viral spread. How small minded not to wear one to protect oneself and others. As long as COVID-19 or other viruses are in the world, we need to do our best to prevent infections. Stupidity kills. Katherine VogelBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccination Vaccine American Medicine Immunology Risk Professional Pandemic Mask Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Report on nurses shows tight labor market Posted: 49 minutes ago. Kovatch, James Paul Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 People in business for Nov. 14, 2021 Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: School board attempting to limit public participation Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: Republicans treating democracy as a children's game Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back