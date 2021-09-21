Letter to the editor: Vaccination for our survival, the welfare of others Norman A. Bishop Sep 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Personal experience with vaccines have given me a view of them apparently not shared by some of my neighbors. My lovely white dog, Buddy, died of distemper. He’d had no shots. Later, my dog, Chocolate, fell ill with distemper, and a vet saved him with two horrendously painful shots in the neck.My father, a naturopath, did not believe in vaccines, so I and my two sisters did not get DPT or MMR vaccinations. My 10-year-old sister caught diphtheria from a teacher in our grade school (a carrier), and died. In trying to keep my sister from asphyxiating, my father poked his finger down her throat, scratching his hand on her tooth. He developed an infection, and nearly lost his right arm. The next year, I caught diphtheria, too, but survived. They told me at the time that I had tonsillitis. Only decades later, my grandmother told me, “Norman! You had diphtheria!” Fast forward to December 1987. In Logan, Utah, to give a talk on wolves, my wife and I planned to ski a couple of weeks at Brian Head. After one night at the lodge, Dorothy was felled by the flu. I tried a few runs, and wondered why I felt so chilly. I had the flu, too. Two long miserable days of driving took us home to Mammoth Hot Springs. We haven’t missed a flu shot any fall since then, and have not been sick with flu for all the intervening years, nor have we had any side effects.When we became eligible for COVID-19 shots, we got them. For our survival, and for the welfare of our neighbors, it seemed like the thing to do. Norman A. BishopBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Diphtheria Vaccination Medicine Anatomy Immunology Flu Mmr Side Effect Vet Welfare Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington the only real choice for municipal judge Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: Montana's leadership vacuum Posted: 12 a.m. Death Café in Livingston provides a space to talk about mortality Posted: 4:45 p.m. Editorial: Will Bozeman Health do the right thing? Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Letter to the editor: Blaming litigation for stalled timber work misleading Posted: Sep. 19, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Was the city of Bozeman right to delay its return to in-person meetings? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back