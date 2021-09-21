Support Local Journalism


Personal experience with vaccines have given me a view of them apparently not shared by some of my neighbors. My lovely white dog, Buddy, died of distemper. He’d had no shots. Later, my dog, Chocolate, fell ill with distemper, and a vet saved him with two horrendously painful shots in the neck.

My father, a naturopath, did not believe in vaccines, so I and my two sisters did not get DPT or MMR vaccinations. My 10-year-old sister caught diphtheria from a teacher in our grade school (a carrier), and died. In trying to keep my sister from asphyxiating, my father poked his finger down her throat, scratching his hand on her tooth. He developed an infection, and nearly lost his right arm. The next year, I caught diphtheria, too, but survived. They told me at the time that I had tonsillitis. Only decades later, my grandmother told me, “Norman! You had diphtheria!”

Fast forward to December 1987. In Logan, Utah, to give a talk on wolves, my wife and I planned to ski a couple of weeks at Brian Head. After one night at the lodge, Dorothy was felled by the flu. I tried a few runs, and wondered why I felt so chilly. I had the flu, too. Two long miserable days of driving took us home to Mammoth Hot Springs. We haven’t missed a flu shot any fall since then, and have not been sick with flu for all the intervening years, nor have we had any side effects.

When we became eligible for COVID-19 shots, we got them. For our survival, and for the welfare of our neighbors, it seemed like the thing to do.

Norman A. Bishop

Bozeman

