Regarding the USFWS's attempt to revise rules for Endangered Species, it's a ploy for the timber industry at the expense of endangered wildlife and habitat.
The new proposal would cut protection from numerous species to the detriment of our country's resources. Endangered species means threatened with extinction.
Extinction means forever. Please care. Oppose this change. The USFWS is accepting comments until February.
