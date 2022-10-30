Let the news come to you

Does political loyalty makes sense if not earned? That's the case in 2022 where some voters are still supporting Democratic candidates despite their party failing us at every turn. Votes, when cast for the party in power, communicate a message of “keep doing what you’re doing!”

Whether it’s the economy, inflation, crime, the border crisis, criminalizing government agencies, killing babies, promoting CRT, sabotaging energy independence, telling military cadets to no longer use pronouns like mom and dad, proliferating drugs, and placing criminal rights above citizen rights, it makes no sense to say we want more of the same!

Obama chastised his party for focusing on Trump and woke policies rather than issues that impact Americans. Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard left the Democratic Party because their far left turn is bad for our country! Major Democratic candidates reject endorsements from Biden, Harris, Pelosi or Schumer because their leadership has been so miserable.

