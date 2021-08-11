Support Local Journalism


Although COVID impacts us all, the damage to small businesses by mandated shutdowns, reduced capacities and draconian regulations, put our local businesses in severe jeopardy. Many have simply shut their doors. Others are barely surviving.

Dreams, life investments and hard work are gone forever for many. Many businesses are still struggling to survive. Our small businesses help make Bozeman the very special community we love.

My personal spending behavior changed with COVID. I shopped less, used credit cards extensively, bought more online, wrote few checks and carried zero cash.

My behavior was a recipe for disaster for our local businesses! Not only did they lose business to the Amazons of the world, but each time we used our credit card, the merchant paid 3% to the credit card processor. 3% of every credit card transaction immediately leaves the community. It’s unavailable for charity, business investments or recovering from the COVID devastation! Business owners realize that 3% is a huge expense that can mean the difference between success and failure. Those not in business likely have less awareness of how many of the credit card dollars spent in Bozeman leak out to the big banks as credit card processing fees.

I suggest that each of us take a very small step that costs nothing, yet, would add to our local businesses survival and success. Use cash. Ditch the cards. Write checks. Tell each business what you’re doing and why you’re not using the card. You can make a difference. Please join me in making Bozeman a bit better with each purchase. Together, we can help our local businesses thrive in these difficult times.

Don’t use cards. Do use cash and checks. You, you are powerful. Together, we can nourish our local businesses instead of enriching big banks.

Robert Schaap

Bozeman

