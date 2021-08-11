Letter to the editor: Use cash, checks to nourish our local businesses Robert Schaap Aug 11, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Although COVID impacts us all, the damage to small businesses by mandated shutdowns, reduced capacities and draconian regulations, put our local businesses in severe jeopardy. Many have simply shut their doors. Others are barely surviving.Dreams, life investments and hard work are gone forever for many. Many businesses are still struggling to survive. Our small businesses help make Bozeman the very special community we love.My personal spending behavior changed with COVID. I shopped less, used credit cards extensively, bought more online, wrote few checks and carried zero cash. My behavior was a recipe for disaster for our local businesses! Not only did they lose business to the Amazons of the world, but each time we used our credit card, the merchant paid 3% to the credit card processor. 3% of every credit card transaction immediately leaves the community. It’s unavailable for charity, business investments or recovering from the COVID devastation! Business owners realize that 3% is a huge expense that can mean the difference between success and failure. Those not in business likely have less awareness of how many of the credit card dollars spent in Bozeman leak out to the big banks as credit card processing fees.I suggest that each of us take a very small step that costs nothing, yet, would add to our local businesses survival and success. Use cash. Ditch the cards. Write checks. Tell each business what you’re doing and why you’re not using the card. You can make a difference. Please join me in making Bozeman a bit better with each purchase. Together, we can help our local businesses thrive in these difficult times.Don’t use cards. Do use cash and checks. You, you are powerful. Together, we can nourish our local businesses instead of enriching big banks. Robert SchaapBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Business Credit Card Commerce Economics Advertising Check Cash Bozeman Merchant Owner Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Proud of the accomplishments of Rep. Matt Rosendale Posted: 12 a.m. Infrastructure bill includes billions for Montana Posted: 4:30 p.m. Montanans head north as Canada reopens border Posted: Aug. 10, 2021 Letter to the editor: Appalled at city's continued approval of subdivisions Posted: Aug. 10, 2021 Letter to the editor: Senators should put carbon pricing in budget bill Posted: Aug. 10, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Should Montana State University require masks on campus? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back