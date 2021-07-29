Letter to the editor: US should invest more in reducing global poverty Riley Farmer Jul 29, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people worldwide living in or experiencing poverty will increase dramatically, and the number of people living in starvation will double to 265 million people.As an intern at the Borgen Project, I know the importance of the United States' role in global poverty relief. The Borgen Project is a nonprofit dedicated to making global poverty the focus of United States foreign policy, and through lobbying, volunteering and mobilization we help people reach out to their Congressional leaders to make sure their opinions about ending global poverty are heard.Though legislation has been passed aimed at reducing global poverty, there is always more work to do. Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the most impoverished and vulnerable people in the world at greater risk. The United States plays a huge role in helping impoverished people around the world, as it is the largest provider of foreign aid in the world. Reducing global poverty has a number of benefits for the United States, including reducing terrorism and extremism, and creating customers for companies from the United States, which ultimately benefits our economy.Unfortunately, the International Affairs Budget, which provides funding for U.S foreign aid, makes up less than 1% of the United States' annual Federal Budget. The International Affairs Budget is crucial for maintaining U.S aid to impoverished countries and funding U.S diplomatic engagements. Sponsoring an increase in the International Affairs Budget would help provide aid to countries in need and combat terrorism and other forms of extremism.I urge readers to contact their leaders and share their support for increasing the International Affairs Budget. I also urge Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale to support an increase in the International Affairs Budget. Riley Farmer Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags United States Budget Politics Economics Poverty Extremism International Affairs Terrorism Matt Rosendale Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Citizens work to stop rest area Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Acknowledge the unjust actions of our predecessors Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Critical race theory just a tool for divisiveness Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Don't require women to register for military draft Posted: 12 a.m. Gallatin County officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance Posted: 5:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the city's decision to limit water use? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back