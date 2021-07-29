Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of people worldwide living in or experiencing poverty will increase dramatically, and the number of people living in starvation will double to 265 million people.

As an intern at the Borgen Project, I know the importance of the United States' role in global poverty relief. The Borgen Project is a nonprofit dedicated to making global poverty the focus of United States foreign policy, and through lobbying, volunteering and mobilization we help people reach out to their Congressional leaders to make sure their opinions about ending global poverty are heard.

Though legislation has been passed aimed at reducing global poverty, there is always more work to do. Recently, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed the most impoverished and vulnerable people in the world at greater risk. The United States plays a huge role in helping impoverished people around the world, as it is the largest provider of foreign aid in the world.

Reducing global poverty has a number of benefits for the United States, including reducing terrorism and extremism, and creating customers for companies from the United States, which ultimately benefits our economy.

Unfortunately, the International Affairs Budget, which provides funding for U.S foreign aid, makes up less than 1% of the United States' annual Federal Budget. The International Affairs Budget is crucial for maintaining U.S aid to impoverished countries and funding U.S diplomatic engagements. Sponsoring an increase in the International Affairs Budget would help provide aid to countries in need and combat terrorism and other forms of extremism.

I urge readers to contact their leaders and share their support for increasing the International Affairs Budget. I also urge Sen. Jon Tester, Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale to support an increase in the International Affairs Budget.

Riley Farmer 

Bozeman

Tags

Letter Policy

The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe