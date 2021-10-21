Letter to the editor: Urge senators to back Women's Health Protection Act Gerrie Beck Oct 21, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On Oct. 2, 2021, millions of people marched around the country to show their displeasure in the many restrictive reproductive health laws being instituted in many states, including Montana and to show support for the women who have to live under these draconian measures. This is a controversial topic in this divided political landscape and has resulted in harassment of women seeking health care at clinics. Often, they have to walk through a gauntlet of zealots who hold signs, shout invectives and physically block their entrance into the clinic.To all those zealots who are trying to eliminate Planned Parenthood and other clinics that offer health information and provide health care and to those who are hoping to overturn Roe v. Wade I offer this perspective: It really isn’t any of your business concerning health care decisions made by others. Your opinions and beliefs are important, but only to you and should not be imposed on anyone else for any reason. It really is quite simple, if it’s not your body, you don’t have a say in another’s health care. The marches around the country demonstrated that a majority of people support a woman’s right to choose her health care decisions without the government or other citizens being able to interfere with her rights. If the government and the zealots really believe in the safety and sanctity of children, then they would invest the time, money and passion into helping those children who are food insecure, homeless, abused and going to schools that lack adequate public funding. This whole issue, since the passage of the constitutional right granted in Roe v. Wade has never been about children. It is about controlling women. Contact your senators today in support of the Women’s Health Protection Act HR 3755. Gerrie BeckBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Zealot Senator Politics Law Health Protection Act Health Care Decision Invective Health Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Hanrahan, James M. Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: Morrison will bring leadership, passion to commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bozeman's special tradition of collaboration in music Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen's dedication to justice will serve us well Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington a highly qualified judge for Bozeman Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the city of Bozeman's affordable housing levy? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back