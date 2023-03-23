Lucky Sen. Mitch McConnell! No matter our political affiliation, I think we can all agree how wonderful it is that he is receiving the care he needs at a skilled rehabilitation facility following his recent fall and subsequent hospitalization.
It’s likely that in the D.C. area, it took one phone call from the hospital to find a bed available for him–close to his home, close to his loved ones, and with adequate staffing and skills–to optimize his recovery. This is the way the system works, right? Well, unfortunately not in Gallatin County. Because Montana’s medicaid reimbursement rate is near the bottom in the country, two of our nursing facilities have closed their doors, leaving only one skilled rehab facility that can provide this level of care. Eleven nursing facilities have recently closed across Montana.
This is a city, county and state crisis. Local patients are being told there is nowhere for them to recover, and are being sent to Big Timber, Helena, Sheridan, or wherever a bed might be available. Being away from loved ones during an injury or illness makes the recovery exponentially more difficult.
Experts say a “Silver Tsunami'' is coming. According to the CDC, in 2018 there were 53 million adults over age 65. By 2030 there will be 73 million. By 2050, 88 million. It is estimated that there will be 52 million falls with 12 million injuries in 2030. Montana already ranks near the top for falls among older adults. Our state is obviously struggling with the current situation and is extremely unprepared for what lies ahead. The Montana Legislature has been debating whether funding skilled care is worth it, (HB 649). Please contact legislators to let them know it is, before it is you or your loved one needs the bed.
Robin Johnson
Bozeman
