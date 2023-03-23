Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Lucky Sen. Mitch McConnell! No matter our political affiliation, I think we can all agree how wonderful it is that he is receiving the care he needs at a skilled rehabilitation facility following his recent fall and subsequent hospitalization.

It’s likely that in the D.C. area, it took one phone call from the hospital to find a bed available for him–close to his home, close to his loved ones, and with adequate staffing and skills–to optimize his recovery. This is the way the system works, right? Well, unfortunately not in Gallatin County. Because Montana’s medicaid reimbursement rate is near the bottom in the country, two of our nursing facilities have closed their doors, leaving only one skilled rehab facility that can provide this level of care. Eleven nursing facilities have recently closed across Montana.

This is a city, county and state crisis. Local patients are being told there is nowhere for them to recover, and are being sent to Big Timber, Helena, Sheridan, or wherever a bed might be available. Being away from loved ones during an injury or illness makes the recovery exponentially more difficult.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you