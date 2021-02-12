Most Montanans are fascinated by wolf families and recognize the vital role they play in balancing the GYE; others are still promoting the myth of the “big bad wolf” so they can kill these animals for trophies and bragging rights. Two bills, House Bill 224 (to allow wolf snaring) and House Bill 225 (to lengthen the wolf trapping season) have been introduced in the Montana Legislature and more are currently in the draft stage; all have the same goal: kill more wolves.
Traps and snares are inherently indiscriminate. They capture and kill pets, working dogs, and non-target wildlife who are then subjected to unthinkable cruelty as they fight to free themselves. In Montana, traps and snares can be set 50 feet from public trails and 300 feet from trailheads and campgrounds. Allowing wolf snaring means more family dogs may get caught up in snares.
There are not "too many wolves" in our state. In 2019, 293 wolves were killed by trophy hunters and trappers. At last count, there are only around 833 wolves in Montana. This means trophy hunters and trappers killed more than one-third of the estimated population in just one year. This figure doesn't include the dozens of wolves killed in vehicle collisions, by poachers, and in response to conflicts with livestock, which are rare in Montana.
HB 225 and HB 224 were recently heard in the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Committee. Please write to the Committee members or submit testimony for a hearing. Tell the legislators to vote “no” on HB 224 and HB 225.
Montana’s unique wildlife — particularly wolves — draw millions of visitors who spend tens of millions of dollars annually to bolster our local economies. Montana’s wildlife are worth far more alive than turned into a trophy for a handful of people.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.