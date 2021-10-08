Support Local Journalism


Nearly twenty years ago, Montanans collaborated to create the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, permanently protecting the Blackfoot River watershed and its most important tributaries. The components of this legislation (timber, restoration, recreation, conservation) provide a balanced solution.

In May, I participated in a Wild Montana volunteer trail crew that worked the Hobnail Tom Trail along the North Fork of the Blackfoot River on the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act landscape. Pristinely beautiful and remote, it’s an example of precious wild lands that serve the soul and sanity of our fellow citizens, not coincidentally at a time when our country seeks renewed soul and sanity.

The 1988 Canyon Creek fire scarred areas paralleling this trail. Trail visitors see the ecosystem’s ability to recover from fire, and can seize recreational opportunities to “go deep” into the wilderness. In doing so, you traverse vibrant landscapes fed by clear mountain streams and disconnect from modern life — for one day or many more.

Humanity’s disconnect from the natural world is integral to our worldly troubles. I believe encouraging humans to spend more time within the natural world by improving trail systems contributes something of tangible value. While I treasure solitude within the natural world, I understand until humans know something, we can’t love it, and until we love something, we won’t be inspired to protect it.

As Montanans we have the opportunity to protect a very important watershed and area of public lands by encouraging our Congressional delegation to pass the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act. Please reach out to our delegation members about this bill. They have the opportunity to obtain a hearing for the bill this month. If they do not hear from us, they may never realize what we want protected.

Peggy Wood

Bozeman 

