Letter to the editor: Urge Daines to back bill protecting the Blackfoot

Patti Steinmuller
Nov 26, 2021

Sen. Daines, "it's time to pass the act — the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act." Those are the words of John N. Maclean, son of Norman Maclean.

Inspired by fishing on the Blackfoot River and its impact on his family, Norman Maclean wrote the internationally acclaimed, "A River Runs Through It." Renowned by anglers as a world class fishery, the Blackfoot can only retain its wild character and the cold, clear water essential for spawning fish to survive if the river and its tributaries are protected.

That's the job of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), a balanced bill developed by Montanans working collaboratively — ranchers, outfitters, anglers, business owners, timber producers, motorized and non-motorized recreationalists, wildlife enthusiasts, and others.

Claiming that he seeks balance, Sen. Daines needs to know that adding acreage to three existing Wilderness areas to protect the Blackfoot and Clearwater drainages is balanced in the BCSA by timber production, forest restoration, and recreational trail development in areas most appropriate for those uses. That's a balance to make all Montanans proud!

Visit the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Project (http://blackfootclearwater.org/) to learn more and view the inspiring video by John N. Maclean. With 75% of Montanans supporting the BCSA, Senator Daines needs to get on board. You can help him get there. Call (202) 224-2651 or email: https://www.daines.senate.gov/.

Patti Steinmuller
Bozeman