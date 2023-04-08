Bozeman traffic can be frustrating, but there’s something we all can do about it. Voting YES for the Gallatin Valley Urban Transportation District (GVUTD) in the May 2 special election will not only help people in our community get to work and shop locally, it will help cut down on traffic and parking demand by helping to reduce the number of cars on the road.
The Human Resource Development Council (HRDC) has been a visionary leader in our community with the Streamline Bus system. With our population growth, the benefits of public transportation have become even more clear. HRDC also operates Galavan which provides transportation for seniors and those unable to drive to doctor’s appointments and other essential services. The demand for this service continues to grow.
The proposed district will provide a new home and a stable funding structure to make sure that Streamline and Galavan have the equipment, drivers and resources needed to serve our community.
There is no cost to local taxpayers to create this district, but we must vote yes. Ballots for the election will be mailed to registered voters April 14. Be sure to vote yes.
Billie Warford
Bozeman
