Bozeman is experiencing rapid loss of urban forest and native vegetation due to large commercial and residential developments. Currently at risk is an approximately 3-acre urban forest within the eastern 40-acre section of the Gran Cielo II property, located in southwest Bozeman. This urban forest consists of mature aspen and cottonwood trees that provide critical habitat for dozens of species of birds and other wildlife, including native insects and invertebrates. Ecologically, this urban forest is fully functional and undoubtedly sequesters carbon — making it a crucial resource to combat climate change.
The developers of Gran Cielo II have suggested that they intend to spare most, but not all, of the 3-acre urban forest on the property and that they are consulting with an arborist and landscape architect to assist them in doing so. While their intention is good, consulting with a forest/wildlife ecologist to ensure protection and preservation of this 3-acre urban forest, in perpetuity, would be a lasting and impactful legacy for generations to come.
Unfortunately, Bozeman’s development-related municipal codes are not strict enough to guarantee protection of our urban forests. Therefore, such forests are at the mercy of our city planners, our city commissioners and developers, such as the group planning to “build out” Gran Cielo II. In order to fully protect our urban forests, stricter environmental protection codes are needed, as well as mandatory development reviews conducted by a city-employed forest/wildlife ecologist (a position that does not currently exist). Ultimately, our city planners, our city commissioners and developers must come to understand that there are no shortcuts in the process of forest ecology and that urban forest habitat is a wealth to the world with a value beyond estimation.
Lara Schulz
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.