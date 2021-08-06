Letter to the editor: Unvaccinated people are putting others at risk Kathryn Allen, PhD Aug 6, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I am frustrated and I am not alone. Those of us that took the risk of the coronavirus seriously and wore masks and were vaccinated are now being punished by those who did not get vaccinated for whatever reason. Under our Montana Constitution Article 2 Section 3 Inalienable Rights of its residents includes the right to a clean and healthful environment. Our rights to a clean and healthful environment are being neglected.It appears our governor is discriminating against those of us who chose to be responsible caring citizens of the state. He took away the decision-making ability of our health departments, who have the expertise that he lacks and now they can only make recommendations. His unwillingness to enforce CDC recommendations regarding masking and vaccinations is reckless and irresponsible. Granted, there are those individuals because of medical conditions that are unable to receive the vaccination. However, those who do not fall under this category are, because of their unwillingness to be vaccinated, promoting needless illness and death. We need to stop coddling these individuals and call them out for their reckless selfish behavior. Over a century ago the U.S. Supreme Court held that state and local governments had the ability to enforce mandatory vaccination laws. Justice Marshall wrote: “the rights of the individual…. may at times, under the pressure of great dangers, be subjected to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”It is reasonable and appropriate to pressure the vaccine noncompliant to get vaccinated or be restricted from engaging in activities that will put others who have been vaccinated at risk. If the non-compliant want to risk their own lives that is their decision; but to put another person’s life at risk because of vaccine non-compliance is criminal. Kathryn Allen, PhD Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Vaccination Right U.s. Supreme Court Immunology Medicine Law Risk Individual Regulation Marshall Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Suppressing the right to vote an attack on democracy Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Community health workers help rural providers Posted: 12 a.m. Feds to nix work requirements in Montana Medicaid expansion program Posted: 5 p.m. One current, three former University of Montana employees allege ‘good ol’ boys club’ Posted: 4:30 p.m. Montana COVID-19 report finds most hospitalizations among unvaccinated Posted: 4 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back