You're telling me I must have a permit to park my car on campus but nothing is required to carry a gun?
Having worked on campus for more than 40 years I saw my share of immature students (and some faculty) and am deeply concerned that on June 1 we will be seeing unregulated guns on campus. Fearing legislative funding retaliation, the Office of Higher Education and the Board of Regents are hesitating to take legal action. Let them know the availability of unregulated guns on campus is a very dangerous path.
At least require a parking permit for the gun.