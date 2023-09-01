Montana Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines don’t agree on much, but they do agree that foreign adversaries should be banned from buying US farmland. They’re working together on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act to do just that.
Interviewed by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, Senator Tester said, “If they were to buy enough land and that food goes to China or another country, versus here, it could impact our ability to feed the people, which is critically important.” In the same article, Senator Daines declares, “Food security is national security and folks across Montana are rightfully concerned that China and our adversaries are buying up American farmland…”. Neither Senator has said much about American developers buying Montana farmland in order to use it to build luxury residences for out of state residents, though the food security risk surrounding this kind of “development” is even more acute than Chinese farmland ownership — once the condos are built that land can never again be used to feed Americans. Perhaps the Senators think local government should handle it.
If so, local government must rise to the challenge. Bozeman has done little to address this critical issue. One need look no further than the recent Canyon Gate, Gran Cielo I, and future Gran Cielo II subdivisions to see agricultural land consumed in the service of…well, not much. Certainly not affordable housing for working Bozeman residents.
We need a new perspective. A perspective grounded in bipartisan concepts of sustainability, security, and affordable housing for working locals. Building luxury dwellings on fertile soil better reserved for agriculture is neither sustainable nor smart. John Meyer (meyerformontana.com) is running for mayor on a platform of sustainability, and our city commission needs his perspectives. Please vote for him this coming fall.
Tom Thornton
Bozeman
