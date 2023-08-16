Let the news come to you

The City Commission’s work session on Short Term Rentals (STRs) prompted heartfelt stories from tenants and homeowners alike. Regular people of Bozeman are scared. Secondary investment properties eat up prime real estate whereas, if developed with a community mindset, more of us could live, work, thrive.

Most of us agree that Type 3 STRs (Entire Home, Not Owner’s Primary Residence) destroy communities and should be banned. But now, Type 2 STRs (Owner’s Primary Residence but Owner Not Present) are demonized because of poor regulation and what I see as misguided activism.

Type 2 STRs include Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs), a wise investment. A truly local, primary homeowner should have the right to rent out their home or ADU short or long term whether or not they are present during a rental. If the City bans or caps Type 2 STRS, that will mean a homeowner who invested or borrowed hundreds of thousands of dollars for an ADU might lose the right to recoup the cost by renting it out. Or, in my case, may never have a chance to use equity and diversify my income for retirement.

