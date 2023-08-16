The City Commission’s work session on Short Term Rentals (STRs) prompted heartfelt stories from tenants and homeowners alike. Regular people of Bozeman are scared. Secondary investment properties eat up prime real estate whereas, if developed with a community mindset, more of us could live, work, thrive.
Most of us agree that Type 3 STRs (Entire Home, Not Owner’s Primary Residence) destroy communities and should be banned. But now, Type 2 STRs (Owner’s Primary Residence but Owner Not Present) are demonized because of poor regulation and what I see as misguided activism.
Type 2 STRs include Additional Dwelling Units (ADUs), a wise investment. A truly local, primary homeowner should have the right to rent out their home or ADU short or long term whether or not they are present during a rental. If the City bans or caps Type 2 STRS, that will mean a homeowner who invested or borrowed hundreds of thousands of dollars for an ADU might lose the right to recoup the cost by renting it out. Or, in my case, may never have a chance to use equity and diversify my income for retirement.
On the surface, Bozeman Tenants United (BTU), led by Joey Morrison, seems like a progressive organization with a united rallying cry for affordable housing. Unfortunately, Morrison and BTU cross the line by pitting local renters and homeowners against each other and by scapegoating STR owners for unrelated issues such as tenants’ long term substandard living conditions.
Our current commission must allow Type 2 STRs or redefine them to fully protect locals. For the future, we’re fortunate to have a mayoral candidate who opposes any ban on Type 2 STRs. John Meyer understands the challenge of affordable housing and cares about protecting income opportunities — to help us afford to stay in our homes.
Angie Kociolek
Bozeman
