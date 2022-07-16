The Bozeman Chronicle Editorial Board on July 10 determined that the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission should reimpose the two-wolf limit on areas adjacent to Yellowstone National Park. They concluded that it was the smart thing to do. It is also the right thing to do for our friends and neighbors in Gardiner, Montana. The wildlife guides and associated businesses in Gardiner only ask the FWP to leave enough wolves alive in YNP for them to make a living. They have suffered fire, flood and pestilence/ pandemic and they deserve the right to pursue their livelihoods once the northern entrance reopens.
It is also the right thing to do for the wolves of YNP. In the days prior to the flood, bison calves, elk calves, bear cubs and wolf puppies were observed in the Lamar Valley. During this very vulnerable time period the 500 year flood inundated the valley. There certainly was infant mortality but it will take time to research how problematic it was. While the YNP wolf project personal and biologists work to determine the extent of the damage, FWP is plotting their next wolf hunt. A wolf hunt on the border of YNP after a flood of this magnitude is biologically, ethically and economically indefensible.
This is what you can do to help: go to https://fwp.mt.gov/about fwp/public-comment-opportunities and comment on the proposed Wolf Trapping and Hunting Seasons and Quotas. The comment period will be open until Wednesday, July 21, 2022, at 5 pm. You may also comment in person at the Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting, Thursday, August 25,2022. The Fish and Wildlife Commission meeting will be held at the Capitol Building, Room 317A, Helena Montana.
