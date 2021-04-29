I am writing in support of Cheryl Tusken for the position of Trustee of the Bozeman School Board. Cheryl is a hardworking mother of two, and has always looked to provide the best education for her children that included public schools.
Cheryl understands that the purpose of education is to unlock the genius within the child so they can mature with the skills, gifts and talents to succeed in life and be of greater service to others.
Cheryl also knows that what is more important is the character of the individual and not with any particular segment of society with whom one affiliates, that in today’s world where we are challenged on many fronts unity and mutual respect is needed. She understands it’s a time for more free speech and the encouragement of critical thinking on a wide range of issue — not just what is culturally acceptable. She knows that it is a time to affirm equal opportunity not equity or equal outcomes. She understands that each child should strive for excellence and should be rewarded and graded based on performance.
Over the past year, I’ve come to know Cheryl well and have worked with her on a couple of projects. I am confident that Cheryl will excel in her role as trustee. She is of strong heart and mind, respectful of others including those with whom she may disagree and works very well in teams and by herself. For these reasons I urge you to vote for Cheryl Tusken for Bozeman School Board.