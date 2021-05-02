I recommend Cheryl Tusken for Bozeman School Board trustee.
Since last July there appears to have been a plan offered to the Bozeman School Board for a new approach for teaching our children to appreciate basic fairness and compassion for humanity through a new/old system called Critical Theory, or Critical Race Theory. In Bozeman Schools it is called Equity Task Force.
What does that mean? Very broadly it could mean the hijacking of the teaching of human and family values and rights that are meant to be taught and absorbed by children in their homes, taught by the example and instruction by their parents, is now to be taught instead in Bozeman schools using a curricula developed by Critical Race Theorists, in law schools in the 1990’s.
Parents, do not abrogate your responsibility to those who values are not aligned with yours to teach your children. They are the future. Parents, it is your right to decide who teaches them and what they are taught.
I believe Cheryl Tusken has a strong pulse on this issue and understands the background and future needs that will serve education for Bozeman teachers, parents and children.
Christa McAuliffe, the first teacher astronaut said, “I touch the future. I teach.”