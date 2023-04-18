Apparently, our city commissioners have not yet realized that to a large percentage of motorists, the numbers on a speed limit sign are merely a suggestion. Thus, changing those numbers will doubtless slow down a few folks, who aren't actually the problem as is. But, those folks noted in the first sentence — they'll just keep on speeding, as if nothing has changed. In the spirit of offering a positive suggestion instead of decreasing speed limits, I'll offer this simple suggestion: Start enforcing speed limits in Bozeman.
When was the last time you saw a BPD officer with a car pulled over when there was no accident involved? Instead of sending our police officers out to investigate "A man sitting in a car down the street," or any of the other purely silly calls that these professionals are forced to respond to, let's put them out there on our streets and let them actually enforce the existing speed limits.
Trust me, this won't flood the courts with minor offenses (though there's nothing wrong with that), the word will get out almost instantly, and most drivers will slow to the posted limits. Then, if it's determined that the speed limits actually do need to be lowered, do so. And then enforce those limits as well. But, hoping drivers will respect lowered speed limits without serious enforcement? Good luck.
Michael Vivion
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.