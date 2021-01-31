After growing up a Democrat I have been a conservative voter ever since. However, the Capitol riot and fiasco on Jan. 6 by Trump supporters was an abomination. It was disgraceful, embarrassing and those involved should apologize. Responsibility lies with Mr. Trump. His enormous ego has resulted in chaos and ignominy. He is also responsible for the loss of the Senate for his party since his campaign appearance in Georgia to supposedly support the senate candidates was merely a big ego trip.
Yes, he did some good things. Examples are the Abraham Accords and peace in the Middle East, tax reform, a booming economy, historic job market and operation Warp Speed for the vaccine. This legacy is at risk. Looking at 2024 for him; forget about it. We've moved on.
But, let's give credit where credit is due. The Democratic Party had not distinguished itself. They appear mean-spirited, vicious and vindictive. Evidence for this is in the Kavanaugh hearings and the Russian Impeachment fiasco. They refuse to be introspective as evidenced by Paul Krugman's editorial last week where he ripped every Republican, but failed to acknowledge Democratic failings. These are numerous. Demonstrated by a Democratic turn to Socialism and away from free enterprise and religion, spineless Democratic Mayors allowing destructive riots, AOC and Ilhan Omar becoming the face of the party, hyper-partisanship and identity politics.
Yes, Trump messed up. A great lesson to big egos everywhere. We all need to repent and ask for forgiveness.
