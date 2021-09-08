Letter to the editor: Trump will soon face the consequences of his actions Dan Lourie Sep 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save With all the obvious, well known, crooked activities and information, thousands — perhaps millions — of pages of falsehoods and obvious lies brought into the hands of available lawyers, who knowingly solve the problems of our country, having led many thousands of disruptions, injury and stealing, in our precious nation.Here we are seven months past a former president’s unhappily leaving office, without our having the knowledge or having seen any of the expected monumental legal activity responses, including as we have hoped from day one, a first of many legal exposures and subsequent responses to the criminality. But as we have learned, thinking of Trump, we certainly think immediately of lies, and that before long they will become of no consequence. We now happily also remember that the lawyers will soon be taking over, as several groups in various states have currently prepared.We do remember Trump’s denial of obviously bringing a mob he pulled together from all over the country, refusing to acknowledge his having done that, encouraging that mob to storm the capitol with guns, knives and poison — the injuring of 140 workers — the fighting against the Democrats, and then certain that soon they will be of no consequence, the lawyers taking over the true details of Trump’s activities and speeches, while the others are jailed as the result of their law-breaking activities. The law will be taking over several groups in various states — I’m thinking especially of New York and Georgia — both of which we know are ready and currently prepared to bring him down.We are certain that before long there will definitely be the consequence he deserves, with the various lawyers bringing forth the true details of Trump’s activities and speech. Our laws will be taking over in various states as needed. Dan LourieBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Consequence Lawyer State Politics Trump Mob Lie Denial Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: We must take action to eliminate plastic bags Posted: 12 a.m. FWP lifts fire restrictions in Gallatin, Park counties Posted: 4:45 p.m. Letter to the editor: Hypocrisy in arguments against masks, vaccination Posted: Sep. 7, 2021 Letter to the editor: The city commission's hypocrisy on watering restrictions Posted: Sep. 7, 2021 Guest column: Montana feels lasting impact of the war in Afghanistan Posted: Sep. 7, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are Bozeman's development codes too restrictive? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back