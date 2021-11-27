Letter to the editor: Trump Republicans lack integrity, courage to govern Dan Lourie Nov 27, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent complete nonsense in local writing, ludicrously claiming failures by our president whose work is clearly succeeding, and will continue delivering action immediately relieving American families, as the country grapples with converging crises.As for the question of whether we’re currently better or worse, we paid attention to those recent lies which we often endure.“Actions controlling COVID-19 pandemic, providing economic relief, tackling climate change, advancing racial equity and civil rights” immediately succeeding the reforming of our immigration system and restoring America’s standing in the world — after the previous horrendous four years. As claimed in the foolishness of that recent — in addition, wrongly posted — statement, the majority of Americans indeed “had enough of the lies and double talk...” typically, we know, shown in the writing and speaking of the current right wing!As for questioning whether we are currently better or worse, one has only to remember the extent of four year lies from the other side. The claimed foolishness of that recent, wrongly posted statement, the majority of Americans indeed had enough of the lies and double talk, typically, as we find in the writing and speaking of the current right wing!The real problem is the Republican Montana base that has bought into this “Trumpian” baloney as a political badge of honor. Our current Republican governor and Republican controlled Legislature, lack the sense to go against them. It’s cowardly and despicable and is causing harm to the very people these politicians have sworn to protect. Montana’s Republicans continue crying “socialism” and other “isms” about Democrats, but it’s Republicans who have hurt Montanans and stifled economic recovery. Sooner or later Montanans will come to realize, former Trump Republicans lack the integrity and courage to govern. Dan LourieBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Republicans Trump Politics Courage Double Talk Integrity Montana Politician Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: Yellowstone National Park and the case for wonder Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Joe Biden can't continue as president past 2024 Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Attorney general keeps wading into culture wars Posted: 12 a.m. Preserving ethics: Coalition launches outdoor etiquette campaign Posted: Nov. 26, 2021 Wangrud, Jean A. Posted: Nov. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back