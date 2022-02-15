We had information from found clues that Trump had in mind destroying Congress, and then, as required, he closed the door of the White House.
We know that despite refusing to accept defeat, he nevertheless did. His nonsense lasted from beginning to end, as he continued, even as president, giving us angry raw nonsense, conspiracy, and continuing to connect with right wing extremists. He refused to accept the lost election.
He didn’t fool us when he had his supporters going to the Capitol, thinking of “Fight Like Hell!,” occupying the Capitol, apparently not minding a police officer and four more participants being dead. The mobs from around the country, at Trump’s request, produced horrors with Trump continuously at their back.
Trump let the country know by his words and actions that he never wanted to lose and would never acknowledge a loss.
Fortunately for us — for our nation — the continuing Jan. 6 committee, despite those refusing to testify, there were many Trump officials cooperating, including his former Attorney General, William Barr, who has apparently, finally, begun to talk. We know that Barr spoke of Trump’s “voter fraud,” and also know that he said “looking into voter fraud by Giuliani is a ”top priority.”
Some memory from Trump’s creation of a Capitol storming as given to us by the NY Times Editorial Board:
“All deadly riot at the seat of American Government incited by a defeated President amid a last ditch effort to thwart the transfer of power to his successor ... January 6th is not in the past; it is every day.”
It seems to me that these memories, as well as what we hope is coming about soon in court, should be telling us that it is well past time for Trump to be sent to prison for his sins.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.