Throughout my life as a Democrat, I’ve enjoyed many Republican friends. Arguments, agreements, policy disagreements around the campfire, etc. But those I see now who call themselves Republicans have no relation to my Republican friends.
Those who support Trump are not Republicans, they’re Trumpsters. They’re not loyal to our constitution and country, but just to one vile man who has and continues to tear this country apart for his self-satisfaction.
Trump is a traitor, and those congressmen who support him by continuing his lies and not holding him accountable for his criminal conduct are no better. If calling his acolytes to Washington then violently urging them into the Capitol building for the purposes of denying our constitutional process so he can steal an election isn’t treason and reason for impeachment I can’t think of anything that would be.
My Republican friends are just as shocked and astonished as I. He is destroying the GOP right before our eyes, and our Trumpster congressmen are helping. What a disaster.
