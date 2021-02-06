It is difficult to believe Trump's election fraud claims as he cries fraud every time he doesn't get the results he wants. He has been priming his base for months saying that if he didn't win the election, it would be because the Democrats rigged it.
During the 2016 presidential campaign, he did the same thing. If the polls didn't favor him, they were rigged. He didn't lose the Iowa caucus, Ted Cruz "stole" it. When he lost the Wisconsin primary, it was also rigged.
He not only condoned violence at his rallies, he instigated it. After the 3/16 Chicago Trump rally was canceled due to rioting, MSNBC Chris Matthews asked Trump if he thought the violence would hurt his campaign. And he defiantly answered that he thought it would help it. Disturbing!
Was he laying the foundation for riots if he lost? At a debate, he was asked if he would accept the election results and he answered, "if I win." After stating that he won in 2016 by a "massive landslide," he also boasted that he would have also won the popular vote if millions wouldn't have voted illegally.
And it gets crazier. After Trump University was accused of fraud in class-action lawsuits, Trump eventually settled for $25 million. He claimed that the court system and the federal judge was rigged against him.
From 2004 to 2006, Trump's reality show, "The Apprentice" lost the Emmy to "The Amazing Race." And this petulant man raged that it wasn't fair, his show was better, and the Emmys were rigged against him. And wait for it. Saturday Night Live did a parody of him and Trump whined that SNL was part of a conspiracy against him and the show should be cancelled.
See a pattern?
