As a fifth generation Montanan and American my values and vision for Montana and the United States is a state and country that protects all peoples rights, liberties, and freedoms. However, in 2021, the Montana Republican Legislature backed three bills that would limit or block a women’s choice to an abortion. Two bills ending same day registration and creating increased barriers to voter ID.
The rights of my Native American daughters and friends have been summarily railroaded and dismissed by more barriers to Native American’s access to voting, upholding treaty rights and tribal sovereignty. My children’s right to an education that teaches the truth about this country's history with race and racism. My children’s rights to go to school without fear of gun violence has been impacted. Four bills passed that limit the rights and freedoms of the LGBTQ their ability to play sports, have proper ID, and no recourse for discrimination if they attend a private or christian school.
My friends and family members who got sick and one who died did not have their rights to be safe from a virus that has killed over 3,000 Montanan’s caused over 250,000 Montanan’s to be sick. My elderly neighbor did not have her right to go grocery shopping with out a man yelling at her for wearing a mask and having the police called.
Whose rights, liberties, and freedoms are you really purporting to protect? According to their track record they seem to really stand for is controlling and limiting the freedoms of anyone that is not a wealthy white male christian. This is not the kind of America or state that I stand for. True freedom, liberty and justice embraces equality for all people.
