Letter to the editor: Trees a simple, vital resource that Bozeman neglects

Chris Montano

Aug 21, 2021

Whenever a new development goes up in downtown Bozeman, down come the old trees. New homeowners, presumably moving here to enjoy the green spaces and our abundant tree canopy, feel perfectly at home clear-cutting their own lots. At particular risk are century-old species, especially evergreens that leak resin onto shiny vehicles, and anything that sheds leaves, seedpods, nuts, needles, acorns, or fruit is seen as a nuisance. Those messy species are promptly replaced with young spindly — yet neat and tidy and therefore fashionable — Quaking Aspen.

It's obvious that our wonderfully green university town is desperately ripe for a tree renaissance to promote basic awareness of the benefits that trees, especially thriving older varieties, provide. Perhaps property owners even need some small persuasion and guidance to keep and maintain their existing trees while planting and maintaining new, diverse species during drought. As the West faces a heat crisis, we know that trees can lower the air temperature in a neighborhood by ten degrees and reduce the demand for artificial air conditioning. But America as a whole, and Bozeman in particular, are neglecting this simple yet vital resource.

Chris Montano
Bozeman