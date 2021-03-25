Scapegoating people of Asian descent for the COVID pandemic apparently feels justified by some but is a tragedy for all of us. I am sad and angry over the recent murder of 8 people in the Atlanta area, including 6 women of Asian descent. S.C. Park, H.J. Grant, S. Kim, Y. A. Yue, D.A. Yaun, P.A. Michels, X. Tan, and D. Feng were all killed in cold blood by a white man characterized by a police spokesman as having a “bad day.” It was surely a much more tragic day for his victims, their families, and our nation.
Unfortunately, this was not an isolated event; violence against Asian Americans, many of them elderly Americans, has increased astronomically during the past year. We are all battered by the toll exacted by the worldwide pandemic, but surely attacking, harassing, spitting on, yelling at, circulating racist memes, and murdering people of Asian descent in the United States are only increasing those tolls. We have neighbors in Bozeman of Asian descent and now is a great time to treat them with the respect and compassion that we want to receive ourselves.
We can’t control what happens in Atlanta, but we are responsible for what happens in Bozeman.
