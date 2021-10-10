Letter to the editor: Trapping on public lands a public safety hazard Jim Schmitt Oct 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Over the past five decades, my dogs and I have run, hiked, biked, and skied together on the public lands bordering Bozeman and the Gallatin Valley. During this time, I learned of the ubiquity of traps hidden across the entirety of this landscape. To prepare for the inevitable, I acquired training in trap location identification and how to release my dog from each trap type. This information has proven invaluable.With the rapidly growing population of Bozeman and Gallatin County, the numbers of people recreating on these public lands at the wildland-micropolitan urban interface have greatly increased. This includes heavily-used areas such as Sourdough Creek and Hyalite Canyon. With increasing popularity of mountain bikes, e-bikes, and off-trail back country skiing, distribution of recreational activity across formerly less accessible landscapes has also expanded. Many of these recreationists are accompanied by their dogs but remain unaware of trapping as a potential public safety hazard. It is time that government agencies that control land in these areas such as the Custer Gallatin National Forest and city of Bozeman face this reality. Recreation is encroaching upon a landscape of trapping. At a minimum, these agencies should transparently inform the public through trailhead signage of the presence of traps in an area and whether set-back restrictions are in-place. Moreover, they should be proactive in restricting or eliminating trapping on public lands where it overlaps with heavy public use.If you recreate on these public lands, educate yourself about trapping. Learn how to recognize traps on the landscape, free your dog from different trap types, and treat your dog’s injuries by attending trap release workshops put on by Footloose Montana (www.footloosemontana.org). Pressure public officials on the safety aspects of this issue and support the efforts of Footloose Montana to end trapping on public lands in Montana. Jim SchmittBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Trap Publishing Cycling Sport Dog Landscape Workshop Footloose Montana Injury Public Official Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Pass costs of fire station to developers of new growth Posted: 12 a.m. Pool: Quarterback Matthew McKay has unlocked potential of Montana State’s offense Posted: 8 p.m. Prep roundup: Gallatin soccer teams win; Bozeman girls soccer wins Posted: 6:24 p.m. Panthers display grit in league loss to CMR Posted: Oct. 9, 2021 Three takeaways from Montana State's game against Cal Poly Posted: Oct. 9, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back