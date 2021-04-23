Now that you have made national news for fostering bills that exterminate wildlife in Montana, you can count on a big backlash. Allowing wolf traps and snares on public and private lands is not only a cruel, inhumane practice, but it puts other animals and humans at risk.
Why should I pay taxes in Montana if I fear walking my pet in the national forests? What tourist will want to come to Montana if they or their pet might step in a snare or trap that might severely injure them, possibly leading to death? The state of Montana relies heavily on income from tourism, and businesses stand to suffer.